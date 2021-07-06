Published: 10:00 AM July 6, 2021

A stall was held on St Neots Farmers' Market to promote the Paxtfest event on July 10. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

The organisers of this summer's Paxfest held a stall on the St Neots Farmers' Market to promote the event.

Little Paxton Parish Council hosted a stall at market to promote its annual fete Paxfest & Fun Dog Show which will be held this weekend on July 10.

Little Paxton Parish Council chairman Kathy Bishop, with St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson and Elsa entertainer. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

The parish council will be issuing free wrist bands for the event, on the village playing fields, to comply with Covid safety.

Wrist bands will also be available in Little Paxton until July 9 at two locations in the village: Boardman Close (opposite the bus shelter, outside The Parkway shops and The Hub car park from 8.45am to 9.45am and 3pm – 4pm.

Parish Council chairman, Kathy Bishop, said: "Paxfest & Fun Dog Show is a community event with live music, entertainment, lots of stalls and refreshments."

Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly added: The event times are miday until 4.45pm. The Fun Dog Show starts at 1pm and will have 16 classes including best six legs and quickest sausage catcher. Dog show registration is from midday."











