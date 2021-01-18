News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

First patients in St Ives to receive Covid-19 vaccination

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:07 PM January 18, 2021   
Mr George Elsden and Mrs Shirley Elsden receiving their vaccination 

Mr George Elsden and Mrs Shirley Elsden receiving their vaccination - Credit: CCG

Three people at a GP Clinic in St Ives have become the first in the town to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.  

Kumankant Kanani and  George and Shirley Elsden received their vaccinations at the Grove Medical Practice in St Ives.  

Kumankant Kanani was very excited to have his COVID-19 immunisation.

Kumankant Kanani receiving his vaccination 

Kumankant Kanani receiving his vaccination - Credit: ccg

  

He said “it didn’t hurt at all” and he is looking forward to tell his friends he has had it. 

Mr George Elsden and Mrs Shirley Elsden have been living in Hemingford Grey for over 60 years having moved there when they got married.  

They were very happy they could both have their vaccine together.        

Most Read

  1. 1 Child rescued from floodwater in Godmanchester
  2. 2 Here's your 'thank you' messages for school staff
  3. 3 Godmanchester Rapist is jailed for 15 years
  1. 4 Vaccine programme in St Ives and Warboys to start this week
  2. 5 Hinchingbrooke planning to expand critical care as Covid cases rise
  3. 6 Flood warnings issued as police receive multiple calls
  4. 7 GP surgeries in Huntingdon and Papworth start vaccine roll-out
  5. 8 Man guilty of murdering partner's baby son
  6. 9 Your photos capture stunning sunsets and frosty mornings
  7. 10 Man rescued from car stuck in Tilbrook flooding

 Dr Emma Gayton, GP Partner at Grove Medical Practice and Clinical Director for St Ives Primary Care Network said “I have never been as proud of being a GP in St Ives as I was this weekend during our first Covid-19 vaccination clinic. 

“Our patients were so happy to be vaccinated and braved the cold and rain, and sometimes dark conditions.  

“Our staff and volunteers gave up their weekends to work in the clinic and managed to vaccinate hundreds of local people.” 

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

John and Ann are first patients in St Neots to receive Covid vaccine

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Hotel Chocolat gets go-ahead to expand working hours

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus