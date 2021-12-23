News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Town has community at its heart says St Ives mayor in Xmas message

Pasco Hussain

Published: 3:00 PM December 23, 2021
Mayor of St Ives

Cllr Pasco Hussain, mayor of St Ives - Credit: Pasco Hussain

Starting to write a Christmas message when we are still in a time of uncertainty is a difficult challenge. Without a doubt it’s a message of hope, joy and love however you are spending the festive season. 

I’m so pleased that as a community there are so many wonderful people who take time out to care for family, friends and neighbours including preparing meals and doing shopping to help. If you have someone close by who may be on their own this Christmas, please knock on the door and make their day. 

I have been fortunate to see first hand the amazing work that goes on in our beautiful town, which has community at its heart. There is a plethora of local community groups and charities making a difference along with our emergency services, and many people will be putting time in over this period to keep us safe and well. Please spare a thought for those who will be working.

Everyone I meet is looking forward to spending time with loved ones in the festive season.

Sometimes though it’s not always about presents. After the couple of years we’ve had, this year more than ever it’s about being present. Hold your loved ones close, make memories and new traditions, and most of all soak up the love and atmosphere. 

