Police warn drivers to stay at home as parts of the A14 are flooded

Published: 9:03 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 9:14 AM December 24, 2020

A14 East and West still currently closed between Thrapson and Ellington due to flooding. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police have warned drivers to stay at home due to parts of the A14 flooding.

The A14 East and West is still currently closed between Thrapson and Ellington due to flooding.

Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Please stay at home if you can.”

“Don't drive through flood water - just 30cm of flowing water could move your car.

“If you are in immediate danger, call 999. This should not be used to report flooding.

Floodline - 0345 988 1188

For more on road safety visit: https://bit.ly/3pooG5c

Regular flooding updates also being provided by Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service, Huntingdonshire District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and the Environment Agency.

Widespread flooding happened across Huntingdonshire last night, which has resulted in parts of roads and main roads to flood.







