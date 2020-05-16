St Neots couple duet on parody video about lockdown struggles in the style of Islands in the Stream (Video)

Brian and Michelle Moore decided to duet on the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers track after Brian found local fame in recent weeks.

The father-of-five had thousands of views after uploading a tribute video to the NHS in the style of Tina Turner.

The YouTube clip even made its way to be viewed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

But Brian told the Hunts Post his aim was to get his wife Michelle to step out from behind the camera to duet with him.

‘Isolation Scream’ sees Michelle joke how Brian’s videos have annoyed her, as she sings “let’s face the fact, X Factor is what you lack”.

While Brian remarks back “just sit tight you will see next year I will do Glastonbury”.

It only seemed right that a cheeky drink was part of the video too, as they sing “Isolation Scream that’s what we’re living in, am I living in a dream, pass me another gin”.

The pair are currently isolating at home with their three children.