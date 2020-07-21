The NHS Trust that runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals will reinstate car parking charges for its sites by car from Monday August 3 2020.

However, staff will be able to continue to park for free in recognition of their dedication and support during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Caroline Walker, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This was a tough decision to take, but one made following the Government’s recent announcement that it can no longer subsidise car parking at hospitals as part of its pandemic support funding.

“Our charges will remain the same as they were before the pandemic.

“Free parking has been available to all those coming to our sites for four months and we hope it has helped during what has been a difficult time for our local communities.

“We will now resume our work to introduce a Green Travel Plan across our two larger hospital sites, and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, in 2021.

“This will include a car parking solution that involves Automatic Number Plate Recognition and will encourage car sharing, cycling and using public transport to reduce the pressure on our spaces.”