Published: 11:00 AM June 8, 2021

The Riverside Junior Pocket Park run took place on Sunday June 5. - Credit: Riverside Junior Park run

The Riverside Junior Park Run celebrated its second anniversary on Sunday and was deemed a huge success.

The run, which took place in Pocket Park, in St Neots, takes place on Sundays and saw more than 70 children taking part.

The race consists of 2km route and is open to youngsters aged from four to 14.

Around 30 volunteers help out at the event and St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson described Sunday's event as a "lovely day".

Councillor Ferguson said: “Lots of parents and grandparents were cheering the children as they took part.

“It was a lovely day, there were doughnuts and sweets."

The organisers of the event posted in a Facebook post: “What a fantastic event this morning to celebrate our second birthday!

“Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning and helped us celebrate, and a special mention to St Neots town mayor Stephen Ferguson for joining us, a fabulous (and short) speech and sounding the horn to get us started....along with volunteering to time-keep.”