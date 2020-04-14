Stagecoach East has announced further bus reductions in a bid to reduce non-essential travel in Cambridgeshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

All park-and-ride sites, apart from Babraham, are closed, but even this one is running a reduced service, and there is no longer a service on Saturdays.

The bus provider has also withdrawn some journeys from the special timetable, including routes 478 and the X3 from Huntingdon at 09:10 and the X3 from Cambridge at 10:10 in an effort to comply with current Government advice.

Also the 0724,0809,1600 478 from Godmanchester and the 0740,1540 478 from Huntingdon have been affected.

A spokesman for Stagecoach East said: “Following the Government advice to limit non-essential travel we are sad to say we have had to make further reductions.

“Further revised timetables will be in place for the Babraham service and there will be no park-and-ride service on Saturdays. The number 13 service will be diverting to the Babraham site.