Emergency resources were immediately dispatched, including a double staffed ambulance, a rapid response vehicle , a leading operations manager as well as support from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Thirty minutes from when the initial emergency call was made, our leading operations manager were able to update control to let them know that the newborn baby had taken his first breaths and was doing well.

On June 12, parents Helen and Simon were able to thank the EEAST staff who responded that evening along with baby Charlie.

Eloise Murphy, RRV Paramedic who was keen to meet with Charlie and his parents said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to meet with the family and hold baby Charlie."

She also offered apologies to her colleagues for holding onto Charlie for much longer than they did.

New mum Helen said: "Words can't describe the appreciation we have for your amazing team who helped us on the night of the 4th June. We will be forever grateful.

You kept us calm and reassured throughout a very scary experience. The professionalism and dedication of the whole team was brilliant, alongside some well needed humour."

The team effort from the call handler and dispatcher to the crews that went out to baby Charlie all played an important role that allowed for this happy ending.

Helen said: "Keep up the amazing work you do! You are all part of a story that will be forever told."

This eventful time was also caught on camera by the film crew for the new series of Emergency Helicopter Heroes whilst they filmed for the new series which will be aired before Christmas.