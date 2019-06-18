Emergency resources were immediately dispatched, including a double staffed ambulance, a rapid response vehicle , a leading operations manager as well as support from the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Thirty minutes from when the initial emergency call was made, our leading operations manager were able to update control to let them know that the newborn baby had taken his first breaths and was doing well. On June 12, parents Helen and Simon were able to thank the EEAST staff who responded that evening along with baby Charlie. Eloise Murphy, RRV Paramedic who was keen to meet with Charlie and his parents said: