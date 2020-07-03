The ‘Parent and Carer Hub’ started as a Facebook group after Rosie, Laura, Michelle and Tina decided they wanted to help make a difference in their community.

Since then they have been inundated with donations of clothes, baby items, toys and toiletries which are stored at St Ives Town Hall and their homes.

In the past few weeks, the group has seen four buggies donated to a local nursery as well as items sent out to help mums-to-be.

Team member Rosie Burke, 42, said: “We came up with the idea in the playground one Monday morning and then by the Wednesday we already had donations coming forward.

“We did not expect it to blow up like it did – the response has been amazing.

“We really want to make it a community group covering St Ives, Huntingdon and surrounding villages.

“It’s been a bit like a foodbank but with prams, adult clothes, equipment, moses baskets – you name it.”

The group has even seen donations of baby milk from the St Ives Foodbank and other mums get in touch with spare essentials.

Rosie, who also works as a part-time carer, said they hope to expand the group to help parents with English and Maths skills to build CVs.

“We would love it if any sponsors could get involved to help us out,” she added.

“Although we had this idea before lockdown, it’s really shown just how much people have needed help in recent weeks.

“This has been built on our friendship as a group of mums and even our children have wanted to get involved.

“We set up a presence on social media and we’re nearly running out of space for donations.

“I’ve got things stored in my shed, cupboards and my daughter’s Wendy house,” she laughed.

Anyone who would like to get in touch with the group can send them a direct message on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/teamparentandcarerhub/ or email parentandcarershub@gmail.com