A paramedic, from St Ives, wants to trace a stranger to thank him for his act of kindness.

Sacha Lewington, who works for the East Midlands Ambulance Service, pulled up at the Shell garage on Ramsey Road, in St Ives, on April 20 to get petrol.

Sacha, who was on her way to work, went into the garage to pay, and a man in the queue asked her how much her petrol was and whether he could pay for it.

She admits she felt overwhelmed and initially she refused, but the man persisted and Sacha said he could pay the £20 petrol cost.

She said: “I just burst into tears when the man offered to pay for my petrol, it was so kind of him.

“I didn’t know who he was, and I wanted to ask for his name but at the time I was really overwhelmed with the kindness he had shown me.

“I would like to find out his name and thank him again to him for his generosity.”

Sacha put up a Facebook post, which read: “I just want to say a massive thank you to the very kind man who offered to pay for my fuel at shell garage on my way to work.

“I’m sorry for crying on you!!

“I don’t do this job to receive thanks or free stuff I do it to care and help people in their moments of need!

“There is some really kind people in this world .Thank you.”

If you are the man who paid for the petrol, send your details to: alexandra.collett@archant.co.uk and we will pass her details on.