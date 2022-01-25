The Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire Football Association and Cambridge Regional College has come together to host a Parability Festival at the Cambridge campus.

The festival provides an opportunity for young people with physical and neurological disabilities to access indoor sporting activities during the winter months. Delivered in two parts, January saw the first of two events take place in a six-a-side football tournament.

Director of Supported Learning, at the campus, Jeremy Lloyd said: “We are committed to providing our learners with a range of opportunities including extra-curricular activities to enhance their learning and skills development.

"It is our pleasure to be able to host community-based activities, such as the Parability Festival delivered by the FA, as it allows us to provide inclusive activities for young people with disabilities and for them to engage their skills and community participation."

Ryan Kay, football development officer for the FA said: “Cambridge Regional College has amazing sports halls, with viewing areas that allow all players to be involved at all stages. We are grateful for the use of the facilities to enable this inclusive sporting activity to take place.

The second part of the Parability Festival will take place in March.