The chief executive of the Papworth Trust has launched a virtual marathon challenge to raise money for charity and is inviting the public to join her.

Sarah Miller decided to take on the challenge of completing a marathon distance of 26.2 miles on her treadmill over the course of a week in April.

She will start at 10:58, which was her start time when she took part in the race in 2019.

She said: “The Papworth Trust has seen its fundraising plans devastated due to the coronavirus outbreak and that is why I am launching our marathon challenge.

“All charities rely on the kindness and generosity of supporters and I am hoping that as many people as possible sponsor me and take on the challenge too,

“I intend to run four miles each day, plotting my course, starting on April 25 and finishing the following Saturday having completed the 26.2 miles.

“It may sound tempered and not a huge challenge.

“However I haven’t run since last April, so it is going to be a huge shock to my system!”

To sponsor Sarah or find out more about how you can take on the challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/SarahMiller