Published: 2:00 PM March 27, 2021

The village of Papworth has a school, GP surgery, library, church, coffee shop, tennis courts and lots of other amenities that make it a busy and vibrant place to live.

Councillor Mark Howell, from Papworth Everard Parish Council, said during the lockdown, the villagers really pulled together to support each other.

“Papworth is a fantastic close-knit community, and during the pandemic, a group of people called the Papworth Covid Group, came together and they offered an amazing service. They collected prescriptions, queuing up for people down at the surgery and they went shopping for people.

“They called into see people to see if they were okay, made phone calls to people in the village to check they were well and also went out and put notices up, such as happy birthday notices for children. They also ran a small foodbank.

“They really went for it and helped out and they have decided to keep going even when the pandemic lockdown is over. They just want to help the people of Papworth which is absolutely brilliant.”

At Christmas time, Mark explained that the group put up Christmas lights in the village and helped to deliver Christmas trees.

He also said that at the times people were allowed to meet over the last year, the café acted as a main central hub were people would gather.

The Courtyard at Papworth Everard - Credit: ARCHANT

Mark said: “Within the outdoor seating area, people would be having a great time socialising and chatting.

“It was wonderful to see that, it is happening far more now when the café is able to open which is just lovely to see.

There are plans to hold a village fete this summer, providing restrictions allow it, and it is hoped everybody will be able to finally meet up and come together.

A similar scheme to the Papworth Covid Group has recently been set up to help older residents in the village.

The community warden scheme has been set up to help older people to maintain their independence and health and wellbeing, by providing services that meet individual needs.

The service is run by AGE UK and supported by South Cambridge District Council. Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact: www.ageuk.org.uk/ cambridgeshireandpeterborough/get-involved/