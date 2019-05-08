The closure followed the transfer by the East of England Ambulance Service and Amvale of 39 ward inpatients and nine critical care patients from the old site to the new hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in just one day, rather than the scheduled three.

A number of departments and offices from the Bernhard Baron building and Lakeside Crescent were also moved to help complete the move of the hospital.

There will now be a period of decommissioning at our old site in Papworth Everard to protect the buildings and the assets on it. This means Royal Papworth staff and security will remain in the village as these works will carry on through to the summer.

It is not yet understood what will happen to the old site.

Stephen Posey, Chief Executive at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It is simply amazing that we managed to transfer all the patients from the old site to our new hospital in one day instead of the planned three.

"This was down to the incredible work of our staff and the professionalism and care of the East of England Ambulance Service and Amvale, who ensured the patients were safe and comfortable during the 16-mile journey. I cannot praise all their efforts highly enough.

"With all of our inpatients transferred and outpatients departments opening on Tuesday 7 May at the new hospital, we will be decommissioning our old buildings over the next few months, so staff and security teams will remain there during this process.

"We know the future of our old hospital site is very important for those living and working in Papworth Everard. This is why over the years, we have kept local councillors, the Parish Council and residents up to date when we had news we were able to share. We have a preferred buyer and we will be sharing their details at the appropriate time regarding the sale of our much-loved site."

Professor John Wallwork, Chairman of Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "To move so many patients from our historic Papworth Everard site to our new hospital in one day is a great testament to all of the teams.

"Throughout the move I have been incredibly proud of how everyone has pulled together to deliver a highly complex move enthused by the spirit of Royal Papworth. While there have been long hours and challenges on the journey, it has all been done with good humour, warmth and care.

"I have said many times that we will miss Papworth Everard - from the people to our old buildings and rooms which have transformed the lives of so many, but we know the move to the state-of-the-art building on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus was the right thing to do.

"The opportunities we now have to deliver improved patient care and develop new treatments and techniques in collaboration with our friends on the campus is very exciting and I cannot wait to see the possibilities unfold."