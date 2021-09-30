Published: 2:06 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM September 30, 2021

Pandora, the jewellery shop, has closed down on Huntingdon High Street.

From the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the town’s High Street has lost several businesses, including Clinton Cards and Alex’s Café.

Sue Wing, Manager of BID Huntingdon, feels that the closure of some businesses is unavoidable at this time.

Pandora has thanked it's customers who have shopped there over the past five years. - Credit: Archant

Sue said: “We don’t want to lose any businesses within Huntingdon, but it is the times that we are in.

“If companies are restructuring their business, then there is going to be some that will fall by the wayside.

“I think that is unavoidable at the moment, I think that is what we have to get over that there are some going to be some losses and some of the major chains, the nationals they are looking at restructuring their business."

People took to social media to express their sadness on the news, within the ‘We Live on the Oxmoor’ Facebook page, one person wrote: “I am soo disappointed in this. How depressing.”

Another wrote: “What a shame, another one gone.”