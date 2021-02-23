Ramsey shop flips pancakes to raise money for hospice
- Credit: Sue Ryder Hospice
A Ramsey shop has flipped pancakes to raise money for the Sue Ryder Hospice.
Staff at The Sandwich Bar and Coffee Shop in Ramsey got out their frying pans and flipped hundreds of pancakes on Shrove Tuesday to raise vital funds for the hospice.
They offered customers freshly-cooked pancakes with lemon, sugar and syrup to take away. They are also running a charity raffle with a special prize to be announced.
Andy said: “My mum had cancer and was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
“The hospice is an amazing place and they took such good care of her.
“It makes you realise how important services like this are when you need them.
“I’m only too happy to help to raise funds for the hospice.
“We did this for the first time on Pancake Day two years ago and were blown away by local people getting involved and ordering pancakes.
“I was in the kitchen for most of the morning and must have flipped hundreds of pancakes! Thank you to our local community for their ongoing support.”
The team hopes to raise £200 and is donating all of the proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
The Pancake Day fundraising was inspired by the care that owner Andy Lakeman’s mum received at the Peterborough hospice.
It is the third year running Andy and his team has held the floury fundraiser, bringing their overall total for the hospice to £752.
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice provides compassionate palliative care for people with life-limiting conditions across the local region, as well as supporting their loved ones.
Maxine Harper-Woods, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to Andy and the team for their support and pancake-inspired fundraising; we are really pleased it has ‘stacked’ up for them!
“We support patients and their loved ones through the most difficult times of their lives.
“The money they have raised will help us to be there when it matters for other families and continue to provide our compassionate palliative care – thank you.”
You can find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at www.sueryder.org/thorpehall