Lee Andrews and Douglas Fordham were seen acting suspiciously at Longsands Academy in St Neots on Friday afternoon by PC Sharon Cummings.

She followed the pair who made their way to the bike rack and used a pair of bolt croppers to steal one of the bikes.

The officer managed to detain 46-year-old Fordham from Lady Way, Eaton Socon, with the help of a member of the public.

Andrews, also 46, from Cromwell Gardens, St Neots later handed himself into the police station.

The pair appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (7 December). Andrews pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

Fordham pleaded guilty to theft and going equipped and was sentenced to six weeks for each offence to be served concurrently. The bike was never recovered.

PC Sam Harvey said: "As police officers we have a duty to act on suspicious behaviour whether or not we are on shift. It's thanks to PC Cummings instincts that these two have been convicted for this offence so quickly.

"We ask members of the public to help be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious behaviour to us on 101. If a crime is in progress call 999."