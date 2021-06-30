Published: 11:00 AM June 30, 2021

A 5K family friendly ‘full of colour’ outdoor fun run will take place at the Riverside Park on Sunday, August 15.

The event is being organised by volunteers to raise vital funds for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Chelsea Zwetsloot is on the committee of volunteers helping to arrange the event. She said: “PaintRush is a bold and beautiful event that will really brighten up your 2021. We hope to welcome people to run, jog, walk or skip while getting showered in multi-coloured paint, in support of a much loved local charity which makes such a big difference to many local people."

“You’ll cross the finish line covered in colour with a big smile on your face, take home some amazing memories and experience the feel good factor of helping families when it matters most. At the event, we will follow and apply the latest Government Coronavirus guidance in order to keep our participants safe.

The route will start and finish at the Riverside Park in St Neots. Attendees can run, jog or walk the 5K route dotted with paint throwing stations.

Tickets cost £18 per adult and £13 per young adult (12-17 years). For more information and register online at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice PaintRush 2021.







