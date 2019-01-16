Paediatric services at the Huntingdon hospital are currently run by Cambridgeshire Community Services, but will transfer to the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT), which runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland hospitals over the next few months.

Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Clinical Commission Group (CCG) agreed the transfer, in principle, at a public meeting on January 7. The move, which the CCG says will provide “continuity for patients” could cost up to £1 million, but some of the cash has been earmarked for “additional clinical support”.

Jan Thomas, chief officer at the CCG, said: “The figure we have been quoted is only what the costs could be, and yes it is up to £1 million.”

Following the meeting, Mrs Thomas told the Hunts Post: “The management of the CCS paediatric staff at Hinchingbrooke will be transferring to the management of North West Anglia NHS Trust. However, the paediatric services will remain on site at Hinchingbrooke.”

The general consensus among board members was that the transfer of paediatric services was a good thing for both hospitals and patients, and that the £1 million costs involved were acceptable.

When the Hunts Post asked for confirmation that the much-loved and well respected Holly ward would remain at Hinchingbrooke, a joint statement was issued on behalf of the CSS and the trust.

John Peberdy, children’s services director of CCS and Dr Kanchan Rege, medical director of the NWAFT, said both organisations were working on plans to “transfer the management of the inpatient and outpatient children’s services based in Hinchingbrooke Hospital and the employment of these staff to NWAFT”.

“Children’s services at the Hinchingbrooke site are delivered by committed professionals who are highly valued by local families for their quality and accessibility,” the statement continued.

“This will not change as a result of a transfer taking place. The existing range of services delivered will continue to be provided by the same clinicians at the Hinchingbrooke Hospital site. The additional investment agreed by the CCG at its board meeting on January 7 is welcome news and will enable additional staff to be employed to continue to provide a high quality service for local families. Both CCS and NWAFT are committed to ensuring a smooth transfer and continuity of services.”