A team of paddlers has helped raise nearly £40,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in a charity dragon boat race in Northern Ireland.

Members from St Ives and Sutton-based packaging manufacturer Jardin Corrugated finished second overall and raised a total of £39,132.

Jardin Corrugated's owners W&R Barnett, which has its headquarters in Belfast, organised the race to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Jardin Corrugated, part of the Logson Group, sent Keith Marshall, 56, Angelo Chimenti, 43, and Julija Asaciova, 38, to help crew the Logson boat,

EACH, which supports young people with life-threatening conditions, was nominated by employees, some of whom had benefited from its services.

The team set a target of £6,000 but after finishing second, and with W & R Barnett’s charity match funding scheme, they were able to donate nearly £40,000.

Paddlers, including Jardin Corrugated staff, take to the water to raise funds for EACH - Credit: EACH

Jardin Corrugated managing director Bob Koczulab said: “We’re extremely delighted that it was possible to make such a significant donation to EACH. It’s both rewarding and a sense of obligation to have the power to improve the lives of others.”

Jardin Corrugated staff join the fundraising team for EACH - Credit: EACH

Ella Walston, EACH corporate fundraising assistant for Cambridge and West Essex, said: “I’d like to say thank you so much to Jardin Corrugated.

"Congratulations to the team on such a successful boat race. We’re extremely grateful for their incredible support.”

Ella Walston, from Each, receives the cheque for nearly £40,000 - Credit: EACH

EACH, which has the Duchess of Cambridge as its patron, relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income and this year needs to raise £5.5 million from fundraising and £5.4 million from its shops.