The Oxmoor Community Fridge team have been helping children get into the Jubilee spirit by hosting an entertaining Royal themed quiz.

Volunteers welcomed children to Thongsley Fields School on May 31 to take part at their Platinum Jubilee quiz for a chance to win some prizes and take home free Jubilee colouring activity sheets.

The group’s founder Cllr Patrick Kadewere said, “Every school holiday we provide activities for local children, as this half term coincided with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee week we provided a Royal themed quiz."

This week, the Oxmoor Community Fridge team also distributed 35 bags of food with a weight of 244.95kg as they continue to save food waste and provide food to those in need.

Cllr Kadewere added: "This week marked another milestone for us distributing just over 13,000kg of surplus food since launching last year. We are very grateful to our partners at Huntingdonshire District Council, Thongsley Fields Primary School and Food For Nought, who help and support us in bringing this vital service into the heart of the community."