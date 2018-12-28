Vantage Park Day Nursery, based in Washingley Road, Huntingdon, received the top rating in all areas of assessment, including effectiveness of leadership and management and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The report called the teaching at the nursery ‘inspirational’, praising staff for being able to support each individual child and adapting teaching to their needs.

The report, written by inspector Gail Warnes, said: “Staff understand precisely what each child needs to do next in their learning. They skilfully adapt activities, intuitively building in appropriate challenge which motivates children to participate and inspires their learning.”

Nursery staff were also praised for their engagement, with the report noting that “parents are highly positive about the nursery”.

The report added: “[Parents] state they are extremely well informed about their children’s day and the progress they make. Staff regularly share ideas to help parents promote children’s ongoing learning at home.”

The nursery, which currently has 58 children aged from 0-3 on its register, employs 12 members of childcare staff.

Leaders were also praised for valuing members of staff at the nursery.

The report said: “Staff receives superb coaching, mentoring and regular opportunities to build their professional knowledge and skills. The manager perceptively analyse the progress children make both individually and for the different groups that attend. “This helps her to identify any gaps in provision and ensure any gaps in children’s progress are swiftly supported.”

The nursery was praised for work with infants as well as older children.

The inspector said: “Staff working with babies are highly responsive to their needs. Staff regularly sing and talk to babies. This helps the babies to develop good communication skills, as well as soothing tem should they feel upset.”

The nursery is owned by Wigwam Nurseries Limited and is open from Monday to Friday, 7.30am-6pm.

Jodie Robinson, nursery manager said: “We are really delighted with the rating. Our staff work hard to make sure all children at the nursery are catered for and we have a strong structure in place to help the children transition through the nursery.”