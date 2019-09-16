The Alconbury Show produced a huge array of fruit and vegetables The Alconbury Show produced a huge array of fruit and vegetables

About 200 people visited the show at the Memorial Hall in Alconbury and saw the standout displays of beetroot, potatoes and marrows, as well as the giant pumpkins.

Liz Gabriolek, from the show, said: "Arrangements of herbs in jam jars were also outstanding and filled the hall with wonderful aromas.

"There were wonderful displays of flowers and flower arrangements, including some amazing huge dahlias and specimen roses. Flower arrangements included the theme of Strictly Glamour and Glitz and were beautifully created with such talent and imagination."

She added: "Lovely children's entries included miniature gardens, painted pebbles and chocolate nests. The teenage section included some lovely flapjack.

There were some prize marrows at the Alconbury Show

"The show had a great atmosphere, full of community spirit and some friendly competition."

Liz said the home produce section was very well supported with a variety of baking and preserves and some very good homemade wines. Handicrafts had some "beautiful" embroidery and cross-stitch, with a bird-themed section including one carved out of a tree trunk, and the photographic category had some excellent entries in themes of sunsets, bridges and local village life.