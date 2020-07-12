Cllr Ryan Fuller, leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “It is great news that at long last our play areas, skate parks and outdoor gyms can reopen for use by residents.

“Their closure highlighted how much people enjoy and benefit from their use. Accessible outdoor spaces go a long way in providing well-being and health benefits to local people and their safe reopening is very welcome.”

Advice on using play areas includes remaining 2m apart from anyone outside your household, following social distancing guidelines such as not congregating if meeting with groups of up to six from different households, practising good hygiene by cleaning hands before and after play and that play areas and skateparks should not be used until the green light is given if council staff or contractors are working there.

The council’s One Leisure leisure facilities have opened some outdoor activities including tennis, walking sports and fitness classes. Class numbers are limited and have to be booked in advance.

Information on activities, classes and timetables is available at: www.oneleisure.net/.

The council said that, in line with government and Football Association guidance, parks were open for free soccer training but matches were not allowed at present.

The authority is also making its open spaces available to private operators for activities such as fitness classes and personal training sessions free of charge until the end of March next year.

It said all businesses had to do was to book spaces in advance and to have measures for safe training in place.

Businesses wanting to use the council’s outdoor spaces for appropriate sporting sessions can visit the dedicated web page at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/people-communities/running-an-event-or-party/. Enquiries can also be emailed to: events@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.