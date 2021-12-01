News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Reports of outbuilding burglaries in Warboys

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:35 AM December 1, 2021
Outdoor burglaries have taken place in Warboys

Outdoor burglaries have taken place in Warboys - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

There have been reports of outbuilding burglaries in Warboys over last weekend. 

Cambridgeshire Police are warning residents to be vigilant and to make sure garages and sheds are secure. 

On their Hunts Police Facebook page they said: “We have had reports of outbuilding burglaries in Warboys over the weekend.  

“While many of us have taken steps to improve the security of our home, we often forget about our sheds/garages/stables. 

“Keep outbuildings secure by: 

- Installing outdoor security lighting 

- Always ensure you lock your garage/shed and don’t store any valuable items in there, unless you use appropriate security measures 

Most Read

  1. 1 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  2. 2 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  3. 3 House set alight in Brampton
  1. 4 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
  2. 5 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  4. 7 Sawtry homes plan is approved
  5. 8 Fens business park goes to auction - for up to £700,000
  6. 9 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
  7. 10 Parking fees rise will encourage 'more sustainable travel choices'

- Secure windows to garages and sheds with internal diamond mesh grilles.” 

More crime prevention advice here: https://bit.ly/3p9LkQr 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon