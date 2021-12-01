Outdoor burglaries have taken place in Warboys - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

There have been reports of outbuilding burglaries in Warboys over last weekend.

Cambridgeshire Police are warning residents to be vigilant and to make sure garages and sheds are secure.

On their Hunts Police Facebook page they said: “We have had reports of outbuilding burglaries in Warboys over the weekend.

“While many of us have taken steps to improve the security of our home, we often forget about our sheds/garages/stables.

“Keep outbuildings secure by:

- Installing outdoor security lighting

- Always ensure you lock your garage/shed and don’t store any valuable items in there, unless you use appropriate security measures

- Secure windows to garages and sheds with internal diamond mesh grilles.”

More crime prevention advice here: https://bit.ly/3p9LkQr