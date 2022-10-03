Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Promotion

Come and experience the joy of singing with Ouse Valley Chorus

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:01 AM October 3, 2022
Members of the Ouse Valley Chorus group

Members of the Ouse Valley Chorus group - Credit: OUSE VALLEY CHORUS

Starting next week, Ouse Valley Chorus is offering a free four-week course for male voices every Wednesday evening.

Open to all with an interest in learning to sing as part of a chorus, you will learn to sing with the group in the barbershop style.

Each week, the group will focus on honing your singing technique to produce the best sound possible, working on the song and having a lot of fun.

The group will meet at Brampton Community Centre, 36 High Street, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4T, on Wednesday October 12 at 7.45pm.

Reserve your free place now by contacting Andy Vaughan. Call 07718 905674 or email info@ousevalleychorus.co.uk

Make some time to sing - it’s good for you! 

The history of Ouse Valley Chorus

Most Read

  1. 1 Care company confirms closure of two care homes
  2. 2 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  3. 3 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
  1. 4 Cambridge named second most expensive city for parking in the UK
  2. 5 Volunteers needed for group set up to tackle loneliness
  3. 6 Bill Hensley writes about Huntingdon Community Radio
  4. 7 See the traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire for October 3
  5. 8 What events and spooky fun is on in Huntingdonshire for October?
  6. 9 Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend
  7. 10 Rotary club celebrates welcoming its first corporate member

Based in Huntingdon, Ouse Valley Chorus was formed in 2001 when a group of men who enjoy singing all kinds of music decided to get together once a week to practice their hobby. 

Since that time, it has gained a reputation for exciting top-quality performances. 

With many successful entries into national and regional competitions over the years including the prestigious Mercury Rose Bowl for being the outstanding choir of the competition.

We are under the excellent direction of Paul Clay who is moving Ouse Valley Chorus forward with new goals and ambitions.

We competed in the national BABS convention last year and improved our ranking considerably, moving up a division and improving on our score from the previous year.  

We compete each year in the annual national BABS convention where we have steadily improved our ranking.

We are continuously seeking to extend a warm welcome to new members as we continue to develop the chorus.  

We accept men of all ages from all walks of life who love to sing or just want to try singing.

Our style of music is a cappella, barbershop four-part harmony. We sing without instrumental accompaniment, we simply use our voices to create beautiful inspiration music.

It is very much a hobby and therefore it is important to us that it is enjoyable. We meet weekly to practice collectively and naturally, we practice at home, in the car or wherever we can.

In addition to singing at our regular practice venue, we also perform publicly at social and other events throughout the year.  

We also enjoy some occasional social events with our friends and partners and always have a “rehydration”.


Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine

Alexander Gilham

person
St Neots Skatepark in Riverside, pictured in 2018, has received a £3,500 boost towards its refurbishment project

Darryl Preston

Skatepark closer to competition standard revamp thanks to donation

Alexander Gilham

person
Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million

Essex Police

Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The North West Anglia Trust are looking for volunteers to join the team at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'

Alexander Gilham

person