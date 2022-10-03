Promotion

Starting next week, Ouse Valley Chorus is offering a free four-week course for male voices every Wednesday evening.

Open to all with an interest in learning to sing as part of a chorus, you will learn to sing with the group in the barbershop style.

Each week, the group will focus on honing your singing technique to produce the best sound possible, working on the song and having a lot of fun.

The group will meet at Brampton Community Centre, 36 High Street, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4T, on Wednesday October 12 at 7.45pm.

Reserve your free place now by contacting Andy Vaughan. Call 07718 905674 or email info@ousevalleychorus.co.uk

Make some time to sing - it’s good for you!

The history of Ouse Valley Chorus

Based in Huntingdon, Ouse Valley Chorus was formed in 2001 when a group of men who enjoy singing all kinds of music decided to get together once a week to practice their hobby.

Since that time, it has gained a reputation for exciting top-quality performances.

With many successful entries into national and regional competitions over the years including the prestigious Mercury Rose Bowl for being the outstanding choir of the competition.

We are under the excellent direction of Paul Clay who is moving Ouse Valley Chorus forward with new goals and ambitions.

We competed in the national BABS convention last year and improved our ranking considerably, moving up a division and improving on our score from the previous year.

We compete each year in the annual national BABS convention where we have steadily improved our ranking.

We are continuously seeking to extend a warm welcome to new members as we continue to develop the chorus.

We accept men of all ages from all walks of life who love to sing or just want to try singing.

Our style of music is a cappella, barbershop four-part harmony. We sing without instrumental accompaniment, we simply use our voices to create beautiful inspiration music.

It is very much a hobby and therefore it is important to us that it is enjoyable. We meet weekly to practice collectively and naturally, we practice at home, in the car or wherever we can.

In addition to singing at our regular practice venue, we also perform publicly at social and other events throughout the year.

We also enjoy some occasional social events with our friends and partners and always have a “rehydration”.



