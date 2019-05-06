The orthopaedic wheelchairs have recently been re-designed, with the expertise of health care professionals, to address infection control, performance and durability issues.

The wheelchairs will help the hospital porters to move orthopaedic patients to the fracture clinic, and any other areas they may need to attend. The chairs sit lower than standard wheelchairs, have knee supports and patients can have knee x-rays without having to transfer out of the wheelchair.

They were donated by The Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital, a charitable organisation that raises funds to buy equipment for the hospital.

Bev Balls, patient services manager, said: “Yet again I would like to thank the Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital for their tireless hard work and commitment which means we have essential new equipment to use.”