Edward White, 41, was sentenced to three months’ in prison, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on August 13 after admitting to an act of outraging public decency at Fen Drayton Lakes on March 27.

On October 28, at the same court, White, of Common Lane, Hemingford Abbots, was handed the strict five-year court order.

The order prohibits White from going to Fen Drayton Lakes and engaging in various sexual activities.

This is the first time Cambridgeshire police has secured a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on a registered sex offender.

DC Decca Riondino, of the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This court order is a first for our department.

“Given the nature of White’s offending, a CBO was the only way for us to continue monitoring and managing him.

“With this court order in place for the next five years we will be able to keep tabs on White and minimise further risk to the public.

“Any reports of him breaching his CBO will be dealt with robustly.”

