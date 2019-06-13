Heron Foods, the company behind the store in Great Whyte, confirmed this week that it would open its doors at 9am on June 22.

Situated at the former Original Factory Shop, the store will create more than 17 jobs in both full and part-time roles.

B&M Express will be giving away more than 100 goodie bags worth £5 to the first customers that spend £5 in store, alongside money-off coupons that will be featured in leaflets available on opening day. Leaflets will also be given out on the first few days of opening offering coupons which can be redeemed in the first three weeks.

Store manager, Rob Grant, who has worked at Heron Foods' Whittlesey store for a year, said: "I'd personally like to thank colleagues for their preparation work and the residents who have already shown support. I think the store will give the town and the area a huge boost."

The Ramsey branch will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 7pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

As part of the opening day celebrations, the local Sue Ryder charity shop will be given £250 as a thank you from Heron Foods. Sue Ryder supports people coping with terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition.

To find out more, log on to facebook.com/BMExpressRamsey and keep-up-to-date on Heron Foods' Instagram page at instagram.com/heronfoods.