Heron Foods, the company behind the store in Great Whyte, confirmed this week that it would open its doors at 9am on June 22.Situated at the former Original Factory Shop, the store will create more than 17 jobs in both full and part-time roles. B&M Express will be giving away more than 100 goodie bags worth £5 to the first customers that spend £5 in store, alongside money-off coupons that will be featured in leaflets available on opening day. Leaflets will also be given out on the first few days of opening offering coupons which can be redeemed in the first three weeks. Store manager, Rob Grant, who has worked at Heron Foods' Whittlesey store for a year, said: