The Old Bridge Hotel

High Street Huntingdon PE29 3TQ.

An 18th century inn in the heart of the town and on the banks of the River Great Ouse, complete with a patio and garden. Offers a full dining menu and has three real ales on tap, 15 wines by the glass and a cocktail menu that changes quarterly. Also has a wine shop.

Hare on the Green

40 The Green Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4RH.

A family-friendly free house with a kitchen, craft beer, a gin collection and a rotation of local ale on tap. Likes to support local distilleries and breweries such as Roundwood Gin, Grafham Brewing Company and Digfield.

Three Horseshoes

23 High Street Graveley St Neots PE19 6PL.

A family run free house offering with three real ales on tap. The kitchen serves up traditional pub food using locally sourced ingredients when possible.

Slepe Hall Hotel

Ramsey Road St Ives PE27 5RB.

A boutique family run hotel with a bar and restaurant and large garden. The menu offers mains, bar snacks and afternoon tea. The well-stocked bar has an extensive wine list, as well as guest real ales.

Weeping Ash

15 New Street St Neots PE19 1AD.

As part of the Weatherspoon chain, this former post office is a no-frills, cheap and cheerful option that has outside seating. During WWII the building was used as a telephone exchange.

Ale Taster

25 Russell Street St Neots PE19 1BA.

St Neot’s first micro-pub offers an extensive range of craft beers and real ales, and is a good place to go to try something new.

Eaton Oak

Great North Road Eaton Socon St Neots PE19 7DB.

A dog-friendly pub and restaurant with accommodation and a large sunny patio that is stylish yet casual. Serves lunch, dinner and a Sunday menu.



George & Dragon

267 Great North Road Eaton Socon St Neots PE19 8BL.

A modern pub with a traditional feel in an 18th century Georgian building. Serves breakfast lunch and dinner, and screens live sports.

The River Mill

School Lane Eaton Socon St Neots PE19 8GW.

A large, dog-friendly Grade II listed watermill set on the River Great Ouse and on a small marina, with plenty of outside seating to soak up the surroundings. It has several bars, a restaurant room and a viewing deck. Punters can order from the full dining menu, wherever they sit.

Royal Oak

79 High Street Hail Weston St Neots PE19 5JW.

A 17th century thatched family-friendly pub with a lovely beer garden out back. Head to the website to find maps to three different country walks you can take that take you to the pub the long way round.