Published: 10:00 AM May 19, 2021

Scenic gardens in three villages near Huntingdon will open as part of the National Garden Scheme this weekend.

The three contrasting garden styles combine to promise a bumper afternoon out for visitors to Catworth, Molesworth and Brington Gardens this Sunday (May 23).

The gardens at Molesworth House, a former Rectory, reflect its Victorian past and comprise a dedicated kitchen garden, extensive borders and statement greenhouse.

At nearby Brington, Yew Tree Cottage will be showing off its spring borders, vegetable garden, orchard and bog garden.

Choose either garden to enjoy one of the National Garden Scheme’s famous teas.

A short drive further on, 32 High Street, Catworth features many rare plants including ferns, herbaceous borders, a woodland area and a wildlife pond.

The gardens are open from 2pm until 6pm. Lockdown easing now allows visitors a choice of advance booking via the National Garden Scheme website www.ngs.org.uk, or paying for admission on arrival.

This applies to most gardens, but always check details as pre booking is sometimes still needed, especially for small gardens where numbers might need to be managed.

This is the case with 23A Perry Road, Buckden, a plantsman’s garden par excellence, much of it in the Japanese style. This garden opens Friday 21 and Saturday May 22 between 2pm and 5pm.

In St Ives on Sunday 23 and Monday May 24, visitors can enjoy the tranquil oasis that is ‘Acer Heaven’ at 28 Houghton Road. More than 45 varieties of acer will be on display as their springtime best.

Advance booking here is also essential due to its size. Slots are available between 11am and 5pm.

Proceeds from all these openings will be help fund the nursing and caring charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

Some 3,500 exceptional private gardens open in England and Wales each year under the National Garden Scheme - raising funds through admissions, teas and cake.

The scheme, established more than 90 years ago, is the largest single funder of nursing and health charities in the UK.

Major beneficiaries include Macmillan Nurses, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Hospice UK and the Queen’s Nursing Institute.