Plantsman's paradise pruned for Hunts open gardens weekend
One of the busiest weekends of the year is in store when more picturesque gardens open to the public in Huntingdonshire.
The scheduled events form part of the National Garden Scheme - which has raised thousands of pounds for nursing charities.
In Godmanchester a wonderful riverside setting forms the backdrop for the gardens at Island Hall, open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
It offers a chance to see this garden’s 18th century formal design with box parterre, a Saxon mill race and wild flowers.
Nearby at 23A Perry Road, Buckden, a quirky plantsman’s paradise, much of it planted in the Japanese style, will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 28, 29 and May 30. Pre-booking is essential with slots available from 2pm to 5pm.
County organiser for Cambridgeshire, Jenny Marks, said: “There really is a magnificent choice this weekend. It will be a chance to see some of the finest gardens in the county.
“We are also delighted that visitors will be able to see most gardens without the need to book ahead, but we’d suggest checking our website on this. Some small gardens still need advance booking.”
