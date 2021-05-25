News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Plantsman's paradise pruned for Hunts open gardens weekend

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:50 PM May 25, 2021   
Stunning Island Hall will be open to the public.

Stunning Island Hall will be open to the public under the National Garden Scheme. - Credit: NGS

One of the busiest weekends of the year is in store when more picturesque gardens open to the public in Huntingdonshire. 

The scheduled events form part of the National Garden Scheme - which has raised thousands of pounds for nursing charities. 

In Godmanchester a wonderful riverside setting forms the backdrop for the gardens at Island Hall, open from 10.30am to 4.30pm. 

It offers a chance to see this garden’s 18th century formal design with box parterre, a Saxon mill race and wild flowers. 

Nearby at 23A Perry Road, Buckden, a quirky plantsman’s paradise, much of it planted in the Japanese style, will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 28, 29 and May 30. Pre-booking is essential with slots available from 2pm to 5pm. 

Picturesque Perry Road will be open to the public

Picturesque Perry Road will be open to the public. - Credit: NGS

County organiser for Cambridgeshire, Jenny Marks, said: “There really is a magnificent choice this weekend. It will be a chance to see some of the finest gardens in the county. 

“We are also delighted that visitors will be able to see most gardens without the need to book ahead, but we’d suggest checking our website on this. Some small gardens still need advance booking.” 

Stunning Island Hall will be open to the public.

Stunning Island Hall will be open to the public. - Credit: Rob Holding


Most Read

  1. 1 New Asian theme restaurant has opened in Huntingdon
  2. 2 St Neots Town sign Cambridge United trio for new Southern League season
  3. 3 Small number of Indian variant cases in Hunts but tougher restrictions for Bedford
  1. 4 St Neots graffiti artist creates project in Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant
  2. 5 Work begins to make Huntingdonshire towns 'fit for the future'
  3. 6 Dangerous driver jailed for speeding and possession of Cannabis
  4. 7 Grafham based printing firm says business is increasing
  5. 8 Primary school pupils training for fund-raising marathon
  6. 9 'Great news' for St Neots after 12.8 million high street fund is confirmed
  7. 10 Zumba, great food and some really hot chicken wings!
Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roxanne Knight,

'I will not be told what I can and cannot put on my son’s grave'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Tributes to St Neots teenager Tegan Luff who has tragically passed away on May 4 aged 18.

'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Radka Shaw, has owned Aladdins Cave for six years and is selling up shop. 

Fancy dress shop that supplied costumes for 'Murder Mysteries' is...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Hill Rise just opposite Pettis Road blocked off by police cars, lots of armed police arriving

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus