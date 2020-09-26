Autumn splendour set for Staploe open gardens. Picture: NGS Autumn splendour set for Staploe open gardens. Picture: NGS

Tickets are now on sale for the first autumn opening for Falling Water House and Old Farm Cottage in Staploe, where maples, spindles and ginkgos will be displaying the rich tints of the season.

Penny Miles from the Cambridgeshire National Garden Scheme team, said: “These two beautiful gardens have opened in the early summer for us for many years, but it is a real bonus to be able to see them for the first time in the autumn.

“We’re promised vivid pinks and yellows from trees that can produce some of the finest autumn displays, as well as all the other wonderful planting at Staploe, stunning at any time of year.

“I can’t wait to see it all again,” she added.

Funds raised are used to help the nursing and caring charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

The gardens will be open on Sunday October 4 in three slots: 1pm, 2pm and 3pm and tickets at £5 per person, can be booked on the National Garden Scheme website: www.ngs.org.uk