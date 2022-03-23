Here are some photos from our Hunts Post Open Day which took place at our office in Huntingdon today (Wednesday, March 23).

It was lovely to meet so many of our readers, including John Bridge, the former chairman of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Trade and one of our regular Readers' Photos contributors, Gerry Brown.

From left to right are: Gerry Brown, Debbie Davies, Alexander Gilham and John Bridge. - Credit: HUNTS POST

We also had a chat with two of Huntingdon's Town Rangers, Jo and Sharon, who talked to us about the work they do to support the community in Huntingdon.

Everyone who came in to see us spoke positively about The Hunts Post and several gave us some good feedback about things they would like to see in the newspaper, including the return of a What's On section and a dedicated Business page.

We have taken the comments on board and now looking at ways we can serve the area and our readers better.

We were also able to help people with The Hunts Post+ App and show them more of the functionality, which was helpful.

The plan is for us to visit other venues and groups in the coming weeks and months, so please get in touch if you would like us to come and visit you.







