An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The California Road venue was buzzing with people enjoying a wide range of activities, many of which were free.

Money was raised for Magpas air ambulance thanks to face painting, decorate a biscuit, guess the weight of the cake and a tombola stall.

The amount raised was enough to pay for two chest trauma pouches, which are used by Magpas medics, to perform open heart surgery at the side of the road.

A spokesman for the college said: "It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the day in such good weather and also to see people turn up to find out about the courses we offer here.

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"Older learners in particular often feel anxious about coming back to college and events like this, in a more informal setting, help give confidence to those wanting to find out more about improving their skills through education."

The day, sponsored by Chorus Homes (formerly known as Luminus) and Vertas, had a wide range of activities for all ages including a fun dog show, hula hoop challenge, a race car pit stop challenge, giant bubbles, soft play, an art and photography exhibition by students, a plant stall, a buzzer electronics challenge, obstacle course and refreshments from Frank's Ices and Café 2 U.

Joining the fun was Wood Green Animal Shelter who provided a doggy paddling pool and advice on taking care of pets.

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An open day was held at Cambridge Regional College's Huntingdon campus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED