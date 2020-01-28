Fundraisers from a new gym in Huntingdon have raised more than £500 for the Australian Red Cross.

Over the weekend of January 25/26, Onyx, a new crossfit gym in Huntingdon held a fundraising event which consisted of fun workouts, games, friendly competitions, a cake sale and raffle.

Owners Richard and Kirsty Harris said: "We are overwhelmed by the support we have received. We had many members attend who brought family and friends along to join in or simply spectate. We are unsure as to how much we have raised as we still have money coming in. Our target was £500, and we think we have raised more which is fantastic."

Kirsty added: "We wanted to raise some money to show our support for everyone who's been effected by the fires in Australia. I have family out there, hearing and seeing some of the devastation which has been caused is beyond heart breaking. We've built a fantastic community at Onyx already and we knew that with the support of our members and family we could raise some money to help."

Over the two days, Onyx held six sessions which saw more than 80 people attend. Many of which doubled up doing two sessions. Kirsty made fresh homemade cakes which catered for everyone, including dietary requirements and those taking part in Veganuary.