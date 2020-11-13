Councillor Jonathan Pallant has launched a time capsule project last month to raise money for several charities he is supporting.

The charities are Pinpoint, St Ives Day Centre, CalmTown and St Ives Food Bank.

Any money received throughout the year will split equally and donated in May 2021 at the annual mayor-making event.

The St Ives 2020 time capsule will contain community memories of the difficulties they faced as they came to terms with tackling a pandemic of this scale for the first time.

Cllr Pallant is set to bury the capsule in the Norris Museum garden where it will stay until 2050 when it will be dug up again and its contents put on show.

Cllr Pallant said: “I was delighted by all the positive feedback we received when we announced the project.

“As the closing date draws near, I would encourage anyone who would like to take part to do so quickly, before the capsules are filled up.

“Local schools are encouraged to invite the children to submit pieces and we will gladly include them so they can look back in 30 years’ time when they are all grown up.

“Local businesses and members of the public are also invited to contribute, but we do ask for a small financial donation to the mayor’s charities alongside their submissions. I am hugely grateful to all those of you who have donated so far.”

A burial ceremony to mark the start of St Ives 2020 time capsule will take place via zoom at the end of the year.

Funds in support of the project and Cllr Pallant’s mayoral charities have to be in to the town council by December 1, with cheques being made out to St Ives Town Council.

Anyone interested in making a donation or submitting a piece for the capsule should e-mail civic@stivestowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01480 388929 and ask for the civic officer. Submissions will need to be sent electronically or sent in by post.