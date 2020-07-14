The Mayor of St Ives has praised everyone for their involvement and ‘fantastic efforts’ in St Ives’ first online carnival and music festival.

Every year a parade of brightly coloured trucks and performers would usually drive through the city centre of St Ives for people to see.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of St Ives Carnival and Music Festival decided to host this year’s carnival online.

People went to great lengths to dress up the front of their houses, whilst Jonathan Pallant, the Mayor of St Ives, accompanied by the mayoress, their young family and deputy mayor Pasco Hussain drove round the streets of St Ives to judge the “house floats”.

Front Garden dressed up as Nashville PICTURE: Charlote Levens Front Garden dressed up as Nashville PICTURE: Charlote Levens

Jonathan said: “It was a fantastic effort by all involved, it was incredible to see people’s homes dressed up in certain themes, such as Nashville and there was even a cruise liner.”

After a difficult decision they crowned a winner, a house which had built a cruise liner in their front garden, using blue plastic sheeting to represent the sea.

There were three winners overall and they were all awarded a luxury hamper by the Co-op in St Ives.

Charlotte Levens, chairman of the carnival, was blown away by how the community made the carnival feel as close as it could to the real thing.

St Ives Carnival PICTURE: Charlote Levens St Ives Carnival PICTURE: Charlote Levens

Miss Levens said: “Wow. How amazing are the people of St Ives?

“Last Saturday we saw the town come together to decorate their front gardens and, in some cases, even the streets.

“Seeing everyone having so much fun was heart-warming and amazing to see, every street made us feel unbelievably welcome.

“The judges all did a fantastic job of judging the ‘house floats, they found it really difficult to choose the winners as the standard was incredibly high.

St Ives Carnival 1st place winners PICTURE: Charlote Levens St Ives Carnival 1st place winners PICTURE: Charlote Levens

Miss Levens wants to thank everyone involved she said: “We as a committee would like to thank the mayor, mayoress, deputy mayor and of course the people of St Ives who sent in their videos including all the bands, dance schools, youth theatre’s, majorettes, DJ’s and everyone who decorated their front gardens and/or got into the spirit of what can be done when we all pull together.”

