Covid One Year On: 12 months of lockdown in photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021   
The Hunts Post ran several pages of 'thank yous' for NHS and frontline staff.

The Hunts Post ran several pages of 'thank yous' for NHS and frontline staff. - Credit: ARCHANT

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. We have put together a pictorial reminder of some of the stand-out moments. The nurses and healthcare staff who stepped up to face the unknown; the people who stayed home and made scrubs and the thousands of people who took the time to thank our emergency services, and finally, the hope that came with the vaccine.

Covid - A Year On
