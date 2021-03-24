Covid One Year On: 12 months of lockdown in photos
Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021
- Credit: ARCHANT
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. We have put together a pictorial reminder of some of the stand-out moments. The nurses and healthcare staff who stepped up to face the unknown; the people who stayed home and made scrubs and the thousands of people who took the time to thank our emergency services, and finally, the hope that came with the vaccine.
