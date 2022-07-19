Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Living history event saw village step back in time

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:18 AM July 19, 2022
The event at Great Paxton featured Saxon and Viking re-enactments.

The event at Great Paxton featured Saxon and Viking re-enactments. - Credit: HNTS POST

Visitors to Great Paxton were able to step back in time at the weekend as the village celebrated one thousand years of its village church.

The Anglo- Saxon themed weekend was held to commemorate the 1000th anniversary of Holy Trinity Church and the Ousekjarr living history group provided a Saxon/Viking atmosphere.

The Ousekjarr living history group provided a Saxon/Viking atmosphere.

The Ousekjarr living history group provided a Saxon/Viking atmosphere. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The event saw stalls; opportunities for youngsters to learn battle skills and archery and storytellers Sarah Hogben and Wedy Harkin were also in attendance.

The church was constructed in 1020, and the event which should have taken place in 2020,  had to be postponed due to covid restrictions. 

Holy Trinity Church in Great Paxton was constructed in 1020.

Holy Trinity Church in Great Paxton was constructed in 1020. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Sunday featured a church procession in the morning, including a Time Warp musical performed by the Peppercorns Academy, written especially for the village, and an evensong took place in the church.

During the church service, 26 new pew cushions, which had been designed and crafted by villagers, were blessed. The free event was supported by villager Diane James, who helped to organise the two-day festival, after she sold more than 1,000 jars of home-made jam and chutney to raise funds.

Visitors to Great Paxton were able to imagine life in 1020.

Visitors to Great Paxton were able to imagine life in 1020. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Inside Holy Trinty Church, there were displays for visitors. 

Inside Holy Trinty Church, there were displays for visitors. - Credit: HUNTS POST



St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Next steps for A141 Huntingdon and St Ives town centre road improvements are approved.

£6 million road improvement scheme for St Ives and Huntingdon takes next...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Flies across County

Swarms of flies return to Huntingdonshire villages

Alexander Gilham

person
Residents attended a public meeting at Little Gransden Village Hall on July 5 to discuss increased aircraft noise.

London Luton Airport

People share concerns over aircraft noise at public meeting

Alexander Gilham

person
Two men in their 50s - from Ramsey and Wisbech - were arrested after a stabbing at Great Whyte, Huntingdonshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Men from Wisbech and Ramsey arrested after Cambridgeshire stabbing

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon