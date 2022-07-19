Gallery

The event at Great Paxton featured Saxon and Viking re-enactments. - Credit: HNTS POST

Visitors to Great Paxton were able to step back in time at the weekend as the village celebrated one thousand years of its village church.

The Anglo- Saxon themed weekend was held to commemorate the 1000th anniversary of Holy Trinity Church and the Ousekjarr living history group provided a Saxon/Viking atmosphere.

The Ousekjarr living history group provided a Saxon/Viking atmosphere. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The event saw stalls; opportunities for youngsters to learn battle skills and archery and storytellers Sarah Hogben and Wedy Harkin were also in attendance.

The church was constructed in 1020, and the event which should have taken place in 2020, had to be postponed due to covid restrictions.

Holy Trinity Church in Great Paxton was constructed in 1020. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Sunday featured a church procession in the morning, including a Time Warp musical performed by the Peppercorns Academy, written especially for the village, and an evensong took place in the church.

During the church service, 26 new pew cushions, which had been designed and crafted by villagers, were blessed. The free event was supported by villager Diane James, who helped to organise the two-day festival, after she sold more than 1,000 jars of home-made jam and chutney to raise funds.

Visitors to Great Paxton were able to imagine life in 1020. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Inside Holy Trinty Church, there were displays for visitors. - Credit: HUNTS POST







