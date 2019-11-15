The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

One person has died, and twenty people were seriously injured after a minibus overturned on the B1040 at the Bluntisham/St Ives crossroads last night.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened on the B1040 crossroads at Somersham Road at 4:51pm last night.

It is understood that more than 20 firefighters attended the collision last night, alongside police and ambulance crews.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service were also at the scene, with the injured being taken to Hinchingbrooke and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 4.51pm with reports of a collision on the B1040, Woodhurst.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, Magpas Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance, eight ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle and ten ambulances.

"Six people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 14 people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"Sadly despite our best efforts one person died at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.