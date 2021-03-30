News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Million steps challenge for St Neots woman Becki

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Becki Barnett is aiming to do 1,000,000 steps in her wheelchair for charity. 

Becki Barnett is aiming to do 1,000,000 steps in her wheelchair for charity. - Credit: Becki Barnett

A woman from St Neots, has set herself the challenge of clocking up a million steps to raise money for charity. 

Becki Barnett is raising money for the Shine charity, which has been supporting her since birth.  

Becki has  spina bifida and wanted to give something back to the charity.

She said: “I hope to complete 500,000 by the end of June and any amount anyone can offer will help. Every donation has the potential for profound impact so I hope people will support Shine.” 

Becki has set up a Just Giving page which has raised £130 of her £200 target.  

You may also want to watch:

Shine provides specialist support from before birth and throughout the life of anyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, as well as to parents, families, carers and professional care staff.

Since January 1 2021, Becki has completed 251, 226 steps so far and she hopes to reach 500,000 by the end of June. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Moves to tackle 'worst examples' of problem parking in Huntingdonshire
  2. 2 Arrest for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives
  3. 3 What you can do as lockdown restrictions ease from today (March 29)
  1. 4 Mayor of St Neots in favour of half a billion-pound road upgrade
  2. 5 Five places in Huntingdonshire with a fascinating history, including a pub ghost!
  3. 6 Residents of Perry have worked hard to keep community together during pandemic
  4. 7 Schoolboy Alfie to run miles for charity to raise money in memory of sister
  5. 8 Fascinating history behind village sign in Perry
  6. 9 Outdoor fitness classes return and tennis courts reopen at One Leisure
  7. 10 Feathered friends fly into new home at Godmanchester primary school

Becki is unable to walk and measure her steps, so instead she uses a device to measure rotations of the wheels on her wheelchair. 

“When the weather is good, I will make sure I have gone over my day’s target of steps, as on days when the weather is bad, that can be quite difficult.  

“I have mainly been doing my steps up and down my street outside my house in St Neots.” 

“I haven’t found the challenge particularly difficult; it has only really been in the last week or so that I had started to find it hard, due to having my Covid-19 vaccine. 

“On March 15 and March 16, I couldn’t do any steps due to having an achy arm for over a week and a headache for two days, I basically felt like I had flu.  

“Since then I have had to be careful not to do too much otherwise I get tired quite easily.” 

This isn’t the first challenge that Becki has completed, last year she did 600,000 “steps” to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. 

She raised £249.92 for this charity, but she knows this challenge of 1,000,000 steps is going to be harder.  

If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becki-barnett-shine-2021 

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highways England awarded a half-a-billion pound contract to transform the A428

Highways England

Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul with Nile Rogers

Album recorded in St Neots hopes to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Advantage Schools hoping to build  a new secondary school in St Neots.

Plans for new secondary school in St Neots back on track

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new park in St Ives has been named after Henry and Joan Berman

New park in St Ives to be named after Henry and Joan who gave so much to...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus