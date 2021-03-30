Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021

Becki Barnett is aiming to do 1,000,000 steps in her wheelchair for charity. - Credit: Becki Barnett

A woman from St Neots, has set herself the challenge of clocking up a million steps to raise money for charity.

Becki Barnett is raising money for the Shine charity, which has been supporting her since birth.

Becki has spina bifida and wanted to give something back to the charity.

She said: “I hope to complete 500,000 by the end of June and any amount anyone can offer will help. Every donation has the potential for profound impact so I hope people will support Shine.”

Becki has set up a Just Giving page which has raised £130 of her £200 target.

Shine provides specialist support from before birth and throughout the life of anyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, as well as to parents, families, carers and professional care staff.

Since January 1 2021, Becki has completed 251, 226 steps so far and she hopes to reach 500,000 by the end of June.

Becki is unable to walk and measure her steps, so instead she uses a device to measure rotations of the wheels on her wheelchair.

“When the weather is good, I will make sure I have gone over my day’s target of steps, as on days when the weather is bad, that can be quite difficult.

“I have mainly been doing my steps up and down my street outside my house in St Neots.”

“I haven’t found the challenge particularly difficult; it has only really been in the last week or so that I had started to find it hard, due to having my Covid-19 vaccine.

“On March 15 and March 16, I couldn’t do any steps due to having an achy arm for over a week and a headache for two days, I basically felt like I had flu.

“Since then I have had to be careful not to do too much otherwise I get tired quite easily.”

This isn’t the first challenge that Becki has completed, last year she did 600,000 “steps” to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

She raised £249.92 for this charity, but she knows this challenge of 1,000,000 steps is going to be harder.

If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becki-barnett-shine-2021