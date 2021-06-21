Published: 9:14 AM June 21, 2021

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Team are celebrating after delivering their one millionth COVID-19 jab.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Team comprises partners from across health and social care in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, who are working together to deliver the largest immunisation programme of our time.

Dr Gary Howsam, chairman of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) – who led the local vaccination campaign – and local GP, said:

“This is a real milestone moment for the vaccination programme in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and one I am so proud to announce.

“I would like to personally thank each and every person involved in the programme including our vaccinators, GPs, pharmacists, hospital teams, the CCG team, local authorities and the many, many volunteers it takes to run the programme across our area. It has been a tremendous team effort, and our focus remains on ensuring everyone is protected and that no one gets left behind.”

The millionth dose marks the cumulative total of first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations given across the area and marks a significant landmark in the campaign to protect local people against COVID-19 ahead of the biggest ever walk-in vaccination clinic to be run in the local area this weekend.

On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, from 8am and 8pm, another walk-in vaccination clinic for local residents is running at Peterborough United Football Club, for first and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The millionth dose was delivered on Thursday, 17 June 2021. Second dose vaccinations should take place between eight and 12 weeks after the first dose. It is important to get the second vaccination to get the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

Local residents only need to bring a face covering with them to the walk-in clinics. Although it will help NHS staff process patients quickly if they also bring their NHS number or ID, people can still drop by if they do not have these to hand or do not know their NHS number.

You can find out more about the vaccination programme here: https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/covid-19-national-vaccination-programme.