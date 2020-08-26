One Leisure’s swimming pools are to reopen in Huntingdon, St Neots, St Ives and Ramsey from Tuesday September 1.

The swimming pool sites have been closed since March 20 in line with the Government guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Ryan Fuller said: “The safety of our staff and customers is always our primary focus. This is why we have taken the time to ensure we have all the correct procedures in place to accommodate a safe return of swimming activities in our pools.

“I’d like to thank customers for their continued patience and understanding as we continue to navigate through challenging times.”

Executive Councillor for Leisure and Regulatory Services, Cllr Keith Prentice said: “We have implemented Government guidelines and worked closely with industry bodies, including UK Active and Swim England, to provide our customers with a safe facility to swim in. The swimming pools will look and feel different to how they previously operated. There will be fewer people allowed in the pool at one time and swim sessions will need to be pre-booked to allow staff to manage numbers effectively.

“This is a new process we will need your continued support with.”

We’re all in this together and the District Council appreciates customers help in keeping swimming pools running smoothly and safely.

One Leisure staff will be asking all swimmers to follow new centre guidelines outlined below: Pre-book all swimming sessions before attending – see One Leisure website for details on how to set up online bookings.

One Leisure are asking customers to arrive at your leisure centre at the time of your booking, and no earlier than five minutes before the start of your session time.

Arrive ‘swim ready’ with swimwear on underneath clothing, keeping personal belongings to a minimum.

Changing rooms will be available to use after swim sessions to dry and change before leaving.

Also to provide your own swim equipment, including swim aids and goggles and water bottle water stations will be available for bottle filling only.

Swimming pool spectator areas will remain closed and only those booked in for a swim session will be permitted in the leisure centre.