The One Leisure group has issued a statement in response to the Prime Minister’s announcement this evening (Friday) to close pubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms and spas.

The Government hopes the measure will halt the spread of the Coronavirus.

One Leisure facilities have closed all their centres with immediate effect, these centres include Huntingdon, Ramsey, St Ives, St Neots, St Ives Outdoor centre and the Training Shed, in St Ives.

In a statement, One Leisure, said: “All one leisure memberships and lessons will be frozen with immediate effect.

“Customers do not need to do anything, this will happen automatically.

“Following the government’s latest recommendations about social distancing in an effort to slow down the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), One Leisure, operated by Huntingdonshire District Council, has regrettably had to take the decision to close the following centres with immediate effect on March 20, until further notice.”

Restaurants have already closed such as the Old Bridge in Huntingdon and many others will now follow suit. Many are, however, making plans to serve take-away food as the closure plan is does not effect take-aways.