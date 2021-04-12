Published: 5:31 PM April 12, 2021

One Leisure sites across Huntingdonshire have reopened their doors.

The team that operates centres in St Neots, Huntingdon, Ramsey and St Ives say they have worked closely will Government, Public Health England and industry body guidelines to provide safe and clean facilities.

Paul France, business and operations manager at One Leisure, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling for all involved to finally be able to welcome back customers and people new to fitness, looking to improve their general wellbeing.

There’s one thing we’ve all learned in the last year… how important it is to look after yourself. Both physically and mentally. That’s why everyone at One Leisure is so pleased to be able to support everyone into a healthier place for body and mind.”

The centres provide gym, swimming, indoor cycling and sports facilities, including badminton, short tennis, squash and table tennis.

One Leisure centres also provide facilities for swimming. - Credit: ONE LEISURE

Paul continued: “Whether you’ve maintained activity levels, taken on a new challenge or have found yourself in a position where activity has not been possible throughout lockdown, we have a variety of ways to get you into a healthier place.

“Now really is the time to focus on you, and what better time than when you can get the support from trained professionals at One Leisure.”

Fitness classes will continue to be held outdoors, until they are permitted indoors as part of phase three of the Government’s Roadmap on lifting restrictions across England, expected no earlier than May 17.

One Leisure Centres in all Huntingdonshire market towns are now open. - Credit: ONE LEISURE

Daniel Gammons, group fitness manager said: “If you’ve missed the opportunity of exercising with others, our outdoor fitness classes are great way to get moving and get active. Exercising with others is a great way to stay motivated and we’re proud to offer safe facilities that will allow you to do that.

One Leisure has a range of membership options to suit all, from activity-based memberships to full access, plus customers can attend on a pay-as-you-go basis. For full details see the One Leisure website www.oneleisure.net.

Restrictions will apply on some activities and full details can be found online. One Leisure has leisure centres in all market towns in Huntingdonshire.