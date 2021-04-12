News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

One Leisure fitness centres across Hunts have reopened

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:31 PM April 12, 2021   
One Leisure centres have reopened. 

One Leisure centres have reopened. - Credit: ONE LEISURE

One Leisure sites across Huntingdonshire have reopened their doors.

The team that operates centres in St Neots, Huntingdon, Ramsey and St Ives say they have worked closely will Government, Public Health England and industry body guidelines to provide safe and clean facilities.

Paul France, business and operations manager at One Leisure, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling for all involved to finally be able to welcome back customers and people new to fitness, looking to improve their general wellbeing.

There’s one thing we’ve all learned in the last year… how important it is to look after yourself. Both physically and mentally. That’s why everyone at One Leisure is so pleased to be able to support everyone into a healthier place for body and mind.”

The centres provide gym, swimming, indoor cycling and sports facilities, including badminton, short tennis, squash and table tennis.

One Leisure centres also provide facilities for swimming.

One Leisure centres also provide facilities for swimming. - Credit: ONE LEISURE

You may also want to watch:

Paul continued: “Whether you’ve maintained activity levels, taken on a new challenge or have found yourself in a position where activity has not been possible throughout lockdown, we have a variety of ways to get you into a healthier place.

“Now really is the time to focus on you, and what better time than when you can get the support from trained professionals at One Leisure.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford
  2. 2 Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many years
  3. 3 Huge queues and lots of excitement in Huntingdon this morning as shoppers return to the high streets
  1. 4 Tribute for inspirational transplant patient Sammi Sparke
  2. 5 Litter picking hero Kym collects rubbish and a pogo stick!
  3. 6 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
  4. 7 Vegetable collections and hand sanitiser production was village's response to pandemic
  5. 8 Story of "poltergeist activity" at the local pub
  6. 9 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book
  7. 10 'The heart is back in the town centre', says Bid on reopening day

Fitness classes will continue to be held outdoors, until they are permitted indoors as part of phase three of the Government’s Roadmap on lifting restrictions across England, expected no earlier than May 17.

One Leisure Centres in all Huntingdonshire market towns are now open.

One Leisure Centres in all Huntingdonshire market towns are now open. - Credit: ONE LEISURE

Daniel Gammons, group fitness manager said: “If you’ve missed the opportunity of exercising with others, our outdoor fitness classes are great way to get moving and get active. Exercising with others is a great way to stay motivated and we’re proud to offer safe facilities that will allow you to do that.

One Leisure has a range of membership options to suit all, from activity-based memberships to full access, plus customers can attend on a pay-as-you-go basis. For full details see the One Leisure website www.oneleisure.net.

Restrictions will apply on some activities and full details can be found online. One Leisure has leisure centres in all market towns in Huntingdonshire. 

Lockdown Easing
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 Highways England Junction Improvement meeting took place at the end of March.

Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jenni Tilbrook the owner of Crafty Kits, a new shop opening in St Ives. 

New shop opening in St Ives as lock-down eases on April 12

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
'Lock sheds and put away tools' police warn to stop thieves

'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus