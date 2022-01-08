News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Join the Just One Bottle campaign and help the planet

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM January 8, 2022
Martin Cooper is urging people to refill plastic bottles as part of a new campaign.

Martin Cooper is urging people to refill plastic bottles as part of a new campaign. - Credit: MARTIN COOPER

People in Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to fill 'just one bottle' in a new campaign that aims to battle climate change.

The national scheme hopes to encourage people to do their bit for the environment by refilling just one bottle they already have - rather than buying a new one, reducing the use of plastic in the process.

Refill shops across the country, including The Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives, are trying to help people shop more sustainability, save money and have a positive impact on the planet.

Martin Cooper, owner of the St Ives shop said: "Our aim is to encourage people who want to do their bit to help reduce plastic waste to start simply by just refilling one bottle.

"If each person over the age of 16 in St Ives did this with just one bottle, that would be almost 15,000 bottles saved.

"Whether it is refilling washing up liquid, shampoo or olive oil, we are encouraging people to just have a go!"

Martin added: "It's easy to feel helpless when it comes to fighting climate change, but this campaign empowers everyone who has an empty bottle to make a change, and a difference to our planet."

For further details on the campaign, search #JustOneBottle on social media.






