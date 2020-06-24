A bird of prey and rescue centre will be opening its doors on Friday (June 26) for the first time in three months.

The Raptor Foundation, at Woodhurst, near Huntingdon, has struggled to pay its huge maintenance and food bills, after the country went into lockdown in March and it was forced to close.

The centre, on St Ives Road, needs at least £1,200 a month to feed the animals and a Go Fund Me page, set up to support the venue, has raised £8,000.

Elizabeth Blows, founder of the Foundation, said the centre was going to need support for the coming months ahead to make up for lost income from ticket sales and school visits.

“The last three months has been extremely difficult, with the park not open and no ticket sales coming in, it was a massive financial struggle.

“It costs a lot of money to keep the place running and I could not furlough my staff as they are the zoo keepers and we still had to keep on working.

“We are really relived to be opening on Friday and will have a maximum capacity of 100 people in the foundation at any one time.

“We require all customers to book tickets online first and any walk-ins will be subject to availability, as we cannot let any more people in, if it exceeds 100 people.”

The centre’s tea rooms and reptile centre will remain closed, but flying displays will still take place.

“I am really grateful for all donations raised so far for the Raptor Foundation but would like to encourage people to keep donating,” added Elizabeth.

To make a donation visit the Go Fund Me page at: www.gofundme.com/f/e4hua4-help-us-to-help-them

To book tickets visit: www.raptorfoundation.org.uk.