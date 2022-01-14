The cast of Oliver! prepare for their delayed run - Credit: Spotlight

A youth theatre group has set the date for its latest show Oliver! - two years after it should have been staged.

Spotlight Productions was just about to open the show in 2020 when the pandemic lockdown came into effect, putting months of hard work in jeopardy.

Graham Wilkinson, artistic director, said: "We were three weeks away from putting it on stage when the lockdown came in. It was an absolute sell out over four nights.

"We then had to apply for a new licence which was initially refused because Oliver! was going back into the West End to replace Mary Poppins but we were lucky because the run of Mary Poppins was extended."

Graham said that in the meantime some of the 50 strong cast had moved on.

"It is fantastic to be together again and we looking forward to Oliver! at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre from April 6-9," he said.

Tickets, at £12, are available from https://www.spotlight-theatre.co.uk/tickets/



